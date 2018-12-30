Albania expels Iranian Ambassador under terrorism concerns

  • Relations between Albania and Iran in the past few years have been strained by Albania’s willingness to accept providing shelter to MEK, which had been on the list of terrorist organizations for several years in the United States as well.

TIRANA, Dec. 20 – On Wednesday evening, local media reported Albania declared the Ambassador of the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran and one more diplomat as persona non-gratae,

