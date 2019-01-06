Albanian President partly decrees gov’t changes in new PM-President clash
Story Highlights
- Out of the eight ministers Rama replaced, Meta decided not to decree Foreign Minister Ditmir Bushati’s dismissal, while decreeing only four out of the nine new appointments - Deputy Prime Minister Erion Brace, Minister of Agriculture Bledi Cuci, Minister of Entrepreneurial Protection Eduard Shalesi and Minister of Parliament Relations Elisa Spiropali.
Related Articles
TIRANA, Jan. 5 – A day after Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama officially submitted the changes that reshuffled the Socialist-led government at the end of December, the country’s President Ilir