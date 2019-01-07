Albania oil workers redundant again as failed ARMO privatization saga continues
Story Highlights
- Workers at the oil refinery in Ballsh, a small town in the southern Albanian region of Fier where the refiner is the main employer, have been staging protests in the past few days, demanding a solution to the resumption of work at the refinery that employs around 1,000 people
Related Articles
TIRANA, Jan. 7 – Hundreds of workers at Albania’s sole major oil refiner have temporarily remained jobless in a repeated scenario in the past decade following a failed privatization of