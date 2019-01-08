Fewer in numbers, university students gather again to protest in chilling cold
Story Highlights
- Rama said in December, when the university students’ protests just broke out, that taxpayers’ money should not be covering “failing students university fees,” while an official public university payment statement that recently resurfaced online showed students are still being charged full fees, despite Rama’s claims that amendments regarding the students come into power immediately.
TIRANA, Jan. 8 – Although the number of protesting university students has significantly dropped in number in comparison to December, when thousands were railing in front of the Education Ministry,