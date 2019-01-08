Opposition Democrats blame tax hikes, aggressiveness for sharp hike in bankruptcies
Story Highlights
- The opposition Democrats blame the aggressiveness of tax inspectors, tax hikes, an increase in electricity and water fees as well as new higher property tax on business facilities for what it calls a critical situation in the country’s economy “where common Albanians are being taken to bankruptcy with high taxes and fines, and millions of euros are being awarded to offshore tax havens with which Prime Minister Rama shares power.”
Related Articles
TIRANA, Jan. 8 – Albania’s main opposition Democratic Party has blamed the tough business climate and the high tax burden for the closure of some 15,000 small and medium-sized enterprises