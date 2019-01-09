World Bank expects Albania’s growth to slow down to 3.5% over next three years
Story Highlights
- The World Bank forecasts are considerably more pessimistic to the ruling Socialists' baseline scenario that expects growth to gradually recover from an expected 4.2 percent in 2018 and pick up by 0.1 percent each year until it reaches 4.5 percent by 2021 when Albania heads to new general elections
Related Articles
TIRANA, Jan, 9 – The World Bank has upgraded Albania’s 2018 economic outlook to 4 percent, but expects the country’s economy to slow down to around 3.5 percent in the