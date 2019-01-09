Case of corrupt Albanian district judge highlights need for all-inclusive justice reform
Story Highlights
- As local and international rule of law organizations have criticized time and time again the prolonged time it is taking for the vetting process to be finalized and the clutter of criminal cases that has been created as a result of a partially functioning justice system, cases like judge Hysi’s prove that faster and much more intensive work needs to be done to claim the justice reform has really been implemented in Albania.
TIRANA, Jan. 9 – Albanian investigative TV show Stop published a video on Tuesday showing Fier judge Roland Hysi receiving monetary bribes and asking for sexual favors from a divorced