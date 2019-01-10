Albanian lute heritage dates since 14th century
Story Highlights
- Ramadan Sokoli writes that the earliest known testimony of stringed instruments in Albanian regions dates from 1335 in a painted fresco in the Desan monastery (located in Desan, Kosovo). The fresco depicts a group of men dancing under the sounds of the lahuta, glariska, tambour, and what Sokoli writes ‘the balloon,’ which might be something of a mousette.
