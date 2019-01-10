Albanian lute heritage dates since 14th century

Albanian lute heritage dates since 14th century

  • Ramadan Sokoli writes that the earliest known testimony of stringed instruments in Albanian regions dates from 1335 in a painted fresco in the Desan monastery (located in Desan, Kosovo). The fresco depicts a group of men dancing under the sounds of the lahuta, glariska, tambour, and what Sokoli writes ‘the balloon,’ which might be something of a mousette.

By Sonja Methoxha A debate recently stirred Albanian people’s sentiments over the heredity of the musical instrument lahuta (lute). This came after Serbia managed to successfully submit to UNESCO its

