Evidence shows gov’t institutions helped DH Albania win Great Ring project tender
Story Highlights
- News 24 TV-show “The Unexposed,” uncovering how US offshore Dunwel Haberman had falsified its founding act and the signature of the Delaware Secretary of State to prove it had not legal issues in the US, also uncovered how DH Albania, its official branch, had won two government tenders mounting up to 30 million euros in the past year.
TIRANA, Jan. 9 – New evidence made public on Wednesday show the company DH Albania – which won the government tender to build one lot of the Great Ring road