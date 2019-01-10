Inflation rate misses target by 1% for second year in row
Story Highlights
- Albania had set a 2.7 percent inflation target for 2018 after consumer prices hit a 5-year high of 2 percent in 2017 following a 16-year low of 1.3 percent in 2016, but inflation remained virtually unchanged and both the Albanian government and the country’s central bank now expect inflation to meet its 3 percent target, estimated to have a positive effect on the country’s emerging economy, by 2020
TIRANA, Jan. 10 – Albania’s average inflation rate remained unchanged at 2 percent in 2018, missing Albania’s central bank 3 percent target by 1 percent for the second year in