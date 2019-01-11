Shell’s new Albania oil search plans met with resistance
Story Highlights
- "There is a government decision that has designated Zagoria as a national park. We will either have tourism or oil and gas extraction. The Shell interventions will have consequences for the local flora and fauna causing damage to it," says a Gjirokastra local government official in southern Albania where Shell is planning to conduct a seismic survey during this year
Related Articles
By Ervin Lisaku TIRANA, Jan. 11 – Exploration surveys that oil giant Shell is planning to conduct during this year in a southern Albanian region have triggered concerns among some