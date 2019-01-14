Albania resumes costly electricity imports in new threat to country’s economy
Story Highlights
- With state-run operators currently covering only about a third of the country’s electricity needs, the OSHEE electricity distribution operators says it has purchased around €30 million in costly electricity imports for the first 17 days of January 2019 and that huge amounts could be needed unless the hydro-situation improves
By Ervin Lisaku TIRANA, Jan. 14 – A prolonged drought that Albania has been facing since mid-2018 has forced the country’s hydro-dependent state-run operators to switch to compulsory costly electricity