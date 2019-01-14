“Albanians are the UK’s kings of cocaine,” the Guardian says

TIRANA, Jan. 15 – A recent Guardian article has dubbed Albanians in the UK as the “kings of cocaine,” saying in particular that “the Albanian organized criminal syndicates are consolidating power within the EU criminal underworld and are on their way to a near total takeover of the UK’s five billion pound cocaine market.”

The British newspaper described Albanian drug dealers as “sophisticated” and “professional,” while going in length to describe Albanians’ complicated take-over of the country’s entire illegal drug market.

“They are quite charismatic and known to prioritize relationship-building rather than competitive feuds. Also, when you come from a country where there’s been conflict and you have a reputation for ruthlessness the charisma is underlined with an element of ‘actually, we do need to get on with these people,” Anna Sergi, a lecturer in criminology at the University of Essex who specializes in mafia relationships told the Guardian regarding Albanians.

According to data collected by police and UK intelligencia, the Guardian reported Albanians turned the existing cocaine business model in the UK upside down by buying cocaine straight from South America’s cartels for about £4,000 to £5,500 a kilo as opposed to the usual £22,500 a kilo their rivals would get.

“The Albanians lowered the price of cocaine – and increased its purity. The Albanian effect has profoundly shaped the use, production and economy of cocaine. The drug is at its cheapest in the UK since 1990 and purer than it has been for a decade, which has caused record fatalities,” the Guardian writes.

Its sources include specialists and academics studying criminal networks, who reportedly say that another key element of the “Albanian mafia” success is collaborating with the powerful Italian ‘Ndrangheta’ to control the main European cocaine ports such as the Netherlands’ Rotterdam and Belgium’s Antwerp.

Further studies conducted by the UK scholars and experts have shown the Albanians are not only collaborating with the Italian mafia, but are actually creating tight alliances.

“Sources say the Italian mafia consider the Albanians as equals,” the Guardian writes.

The article doesn’t fail to add that a determining factor in Albanians’ efficiency is “the Albanian code of besa – to keep the promise” and the “ancestral code of kanun, the right to take revenge.”

Meanwhile, the article concludes, the Albanian model has, according to some, even fueled knife crimes and drug disputes by making cocaine affordable to smaller gangs, while recruiting teenagers to the Hellbanianz way of life has never been easier.