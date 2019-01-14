World Bank urges faster reforms to overcome expected economic slowdown
Story Highlights
- Maryam Salim, the World Bank country manager for Albania, says the Balkan country has to focus on long-term solutions to the land reform, the improvement of the business climate, setting a predictable and enforceable tax legislation and applying careful fiscal policies
TIRANA, Jan. 14 – The World Bank says Albania has to continue doing business reforms and be careful with its ambitious public-private partnership program in order to maintain its growth