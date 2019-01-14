Albania’s R&D spending remains one of region’s lowest
- A recent report by the UNESCO Institute for Statistics shows Albania’s spending on R&D has remained almost unchanged at 0.2 percent of the GDP during the past decade, the lowest among regional EU aspirant countries, of which Serbia has the highest spending of around 0.8 percent of the GDP.
TIRANA, Jan. 14 – Albania spends one of the region’s lowest amounts on research and development in a key barrier for the country’s emerging economy and its ability to innovate