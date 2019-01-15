Vegetable prices soar on lower domestic production, export orientation
Story Highlights
- Potato and onion prices have soared to around 100 lek to 120 lek/kg (€1) during the first two weeks of January, almost double compared to a year ago, in prices that are considered too high for more than a quarter of Albania’s population relying on $5 a day
TIRANA, Jan. 15 – Lower domestic production and orientation toward much more profitable foreign markets has led to a considerable increase in vegetable prices in Albania, a country where interest