Vegetable prices soar on lower domestic production, export orientation

Story Highlights

  • Potato and onion prices have soared to around 100 lek to 120 lek/kg (€1) during the first two weeks of January, almost double compared to a year ago, in prices that are considered too high for more than a quarter of Albania’s population relying on $5 a day

TIRANA, Jan. 15 – Lower domestic production and orientation toward much more profitable foreign markets has led to a considerable increase in vegetable prices in Albania, a country where interest

