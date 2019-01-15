Doctors’ exodus makes Albania’s healthcare system more vulnerable
Story Highlights
- Monthly bonuses of up to €2,000 a month for working outside Tirana and in remote areas suffering shortages of specialty doctors since early 2018 have not been much appealing and facilities like the Dibra regional hospital, north of the country, continue redirecting their patients to Tirana, which becomes quite difficult in winter due to heavy snowfall that often makes helicopter transportation the sole opportunity to save lives
By Ervin Lisaku TIRANA, Jan. 15 – Albania has been facing an exodus of doctors in the past few years, making the country’s healthcare system, already facing one of world’s