Bulgarian tycoon buys Telekom Albania for €50 mln
Story Highlights
- Greece-based OTE Group, where Germany's Deutsche Telekom holds a 45 percent stake, says it has agreed to sell its Albania operations for €50 million to Albania Telecom Invest AD, a joint venture led by Bulgarian businessman Spas Roussev, where Albanian-Bulgarian businessman Elvin Guri also has a minority stake
Related Articles
TIRANA, Jan. 17 – Greek-German-owned Telekom Albania has been sold to a Bulgarian investor who controls Bulgaria’s largest telecoms operator, putting an end to months of negotiations over the sale