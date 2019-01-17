New merger cuts number of Albania commercial banks to 13

New merger cuts number of Albania commercial banks to 13

  • Albania’s competition authority says it has okayed the sale of the International Commercial Bank, the Albania unit of Switzerland-based ICB Financial Group Holdings with units also in Tanzania and Bangladesh, to Albanian-owned Union Bank, where London-based European Bank for Reconstruction and Development also holds a minority stake.

TIRANA, Jan. 17 – A new merger and acquisition between two small banks has reduced the number of commercial banks operating in Albania to 13, down from a decade of

