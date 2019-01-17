Editorial: A caretaker government of one
Story Highlights
- These are the members of the caretaker government that is taking over this year. Caretaker governments are in fact limited in their scope and powers by both custom and convention. However this specific one designed by Rama and serving the unique purpose of elongating his political life, now in shambles, will not fit this description.
TIRANA TIMES EDITORIAL Seeing that the President of the Republic, Ilir Meta, did not bulge from his decision to reject the proposed name of Gent Cakaj as a Foreign Minister,