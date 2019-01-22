Albanian cultural heritage lacks preservation in Montenegro

TIRANA, Jan. 16- The cultural heritage of Albanian people in Montenegro is getting harder to preserve by the day, and is facing a lack of support from either local or regional institutions. This comes at the absence of clear cultural politics.

Albanian analyst from Montenegro Haxhi Shabani, said that there exists a lack of a planned distinct culture, so there is an absence of cultural politics inside the Albanians of Montenegro. He said that instead of the cultural institutions organizing the cultural life, the attempts for preservation come more from artists, writers and people themselves, organizing events, publishing books and inviting other artists.

“The cultural institutions which should deal with the engagement of the cultural life in the city, are loaded and overloaded with party militants, who are not aware, who don’t know, but also don’t want to engage in the cultural development in our city, and beyond,’’ said Gazmend Citaku, Albanian analyst from Montenegro.

According to the analysts, the cultural activities under development in Montenegro are a result to the non-governmental sector which is also the main bearer of the Albanian culture in Montenegro. Citaku said that the majority of the Albanian cultural activities in Montenegro are either from individuals or non-governmental institutions.

“The institutions which are called civil society, non-governmental organizations, in this direction I think they have done a better work by shaping and establishing various activities, like for instance the model of the Art Club by organizing literary events such as the Kalimera Poetike, and by publishing books of Albanian writers,’’ said analyst Shabani.

The analysts said that the cultural institutions of Tirana and Pristina could help prevent this neglecting situation. They would help support the preservation of the Albanian cultural heritage in Montenegro. Shabani said that no help has been received which is paradoxical, regarding the helpful model of Balkan countries towards their people. The help is needed in the material spectrum, with books for example, as from Albania and from Kosovo as well.

“Why shouldn’t we get a theatrical show from the Shkodra theatre, as Shkodra is only 40 kilometers away from Ulcinj. If a theatre team from Pristina came a put on a show in Ulcinj, why shouldn’t the Shkodra theatre come here for a day?’’, said analyst Citaku.

The cultures of Albanians in Montenegro is part of the pan-national Albanian culture. It displays a unique wealth in these areas, which should be protected and further developed. The Albanians in Montenegro are the largest non-Slavian minority in the country, consisting of 5 percent of the general population.