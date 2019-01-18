PM Edi Rama is now also Albania’s foreign minister

Tirana Times
By Tirana Times January 18, 2019 12:55

PM Edi Rama is now also Albania’s foreign minister

Story Highlights

  • Rama’s decision to assume the role of foreign minister came as a result of Meta’s refusal to appoint 26-year-old, Kosovo national Gent Cakaj as the new foreign minister after Rama dismissed current foreign minister Ditmir Bushati.

Related Articles

TIRANA, Jan. 18 – Albania’s Prime Minister Edi Rama also officially assumed the role of Albania’s foreign minister on Friday. Announced by President Ilir Meta, it was highlighted this was

Tirana Times
By Tirana Times January 18, 2019 12:55

Free-to-read articles

Read More