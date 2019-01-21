Sale of Greek bank unit to Albania’s largest company okayed amid competition concerns
- “Balfin Group, the main shareholder of Tirana Bank, controls a big number of companies both in Albania and abroad and the activity of Tirana Bank is expected to be influenced by the economic activity of Balfin-controlled companies and the economic and financial performance of those companies is expected to serve as a guarantee for the stability of Tirana Bank and the whole banking system in general," says Albania’s competition authority
TIRANA, Jan. 21 – Albania’s competition watchdog says it has approved the sale of Tirana Bank, a unit of Piraeus Bank, to a joint venture controlled by Albania’s largest company