Head of Road Authority ousted over DH Albania scandal
- The decision was taken and communicated by the new Minister of Infrastructure Belinda Balluku, while it was also announced that former Minister of Entrepreneurial Protection Sonila Qato will take Qendro’s place and Skerdi Drenova will take Gradeci’s place.
TIRANA, Jan. 22 – Albania’s Director of the State Road Authority Afrim Qendro and Director of Distribution System Operator Klodian Gradeci were ousted on Monday over the DH Albania scandal