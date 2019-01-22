Opposition: “Gov’t is lying over cancelled PPP funds’ allocation to public universities”
Story Highlights
- Instead of cancelling a PPP not scheduled to be refunded during 2019, the opposition proposed the government cancels another allegedly corrupt PPP that will construct incinerators - valued over 34 million euros - if it truly wants to improve public university standards.
Related Articles
TIRANA, Jan. 22 – After the country’s Socialist government announced it will be cancelling a highway PPP awarded to one of the country’s business oligarchs to channel more money to