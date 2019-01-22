Albanian President Ilir Meta on official visit to Montenegro

TIRANA, Jan. 22 – Albanian President Ilir Meta was invited from his Montenegrin counterpart Milo Djukanovic for a two-day official visit that started on Monday Jan. 21.

In the press conference that followed the meeting, Meta said both counties have many reasons to start founding a mutual path.

“Our relations are a regional example and I am proud of the Albanians’ contribution in Montenegro, as they were a decisive element of the support towards Montenegro’s Euro-Atlantic integration,” Meta said.

Meta also pointed out the contribution of the Albanians in strengthening the peace, security and stability of Montenegro.

He added the rights of Albanians living there should improve and that the leadership should see they are more involved in local and governmental levels. On the other hand, the Albanian president ensured that the Albanian government will continue its engagement to the affirmation of the Montenegrin citizens’ rights.

A special appraisal from President Meta was the progress Montenegro is making towards in European Union integration. He mentioned his consideration in support to Montenegro for recognizing Kosovo as an independent country, which has allowed a significant contribution to the development of the Balkan region.

A stressing point was the Belgrade-Pristina dialogue, as its significance is crucial for the entire region and the integration processes of the Western Balkan countries, as it points out that through dialogue peace can be achieved.

Montenegrin President Milo Djukanovic also emphasized the good relations the two neighboring countries share, and the economic collaboration which is beneficial to the citizens of both Albania and Montenegro.

President Meta was awaited by President Djukanovic with very high honors, and during his visit in Podgorica, Albanian flags were placed around the capital’s streets in Meta’s honor.

On Tuesday Meta was awaited by Montenegrin Prime Minister Dusko Markovic.

The desire to deepen the collaboration among the two countries in various fields was also expressed to PM Markovic, encouraging clear priorities and attending concrete projects concerning infrastructure, environment, waters, tourism, etc.

Markovic mentioned a few of these projects undertaken by the government which will benefit areas inhabited by Albanians of Montenegro – the building of the Tuzi-Gradon road, the reconstruction of a school in the village Dacaj in Rozaje, the rehabilitation of road infrastructure in Plav and Gusinje, and the opening of new border checkpoints in this area and Ulcinj, the hiring of Albanians in local and state institutions, etc.

Following his visit, President Meta met with Albanian political representatives in Tuz, who are preparing for the local elections in the district that will take place in March 3, 2019. The President urged them to maximize the voting so the district will gain a majority in the local governing. This will show not only the abilities of the Albanians in governing and the cohabitation of the ethnicities in this country, but that the Albanians in Montenegro are a key factor to the Euro-Atlantic and European future of Montenegro.