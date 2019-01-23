Albania NPL decline slows down in key barrier to credit growth
- Non-performing loans in Albania’s banking system almost stood at a standstill in 2018 following a sharp decline since mid-2014 when they hit a record high of around 25 percent fuelled by credit boom in the pre-crisis period and economic slowdown after a decade of GDP growth of 6 percent annually until the 2008-09 global financial crisis. Bank of Albania data shows non-performing loans (NPLs) dropped to around 12.7 percent in November 2018, down only 0.65 percent compared to the end of 2017, to register one of the lowest declines for the past five years
