Albania wins over Kosovo-Serbia trade war
Story Highlights
- Albania is winning over the Kosovo-Serbia trade war, having sharply increased exports to neighboring Kosovo, a natural ethnic Albanian-dominated trading partner, where gains in market share could be even bigger if Albania produced more and current tariff and non-tariff trade barriers were lifted. Kosovo is partly replacing regional imports from Serbia and Bosnia and Herzegovina with products from Albania and Macedonia following a 100 percent tax it introduced against Serbian and Bosnian imports in late November 2018 in retaliation for their efforts in blocking the recognition of Kosovo’s independence and its membership in key international organizations.
Related Articles
TIRANA, Jan. 24 – Albania is winning over the Kosovo-Serbia trade war, having sharply increased exports to neighboring Kosovo, a natural ethnic Albanian-dominated trading partner, where gains in market share could