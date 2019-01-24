Shell drops oil search plans at Albania protected area after protests
- The Albanian government and Shell oil giant have withdrawn from oil search plans at a protected area in the southern Albanian region of Gjirokastra following protests by local residents and opposition by cultural heritage and tourism experts. Representatives of the Albania unit of Shell oil giant, already engaged in some major oil exploration projects in the country, say the company will not carry out any search or drilling activity in Zagoria, a protected area in the region of Gjirokastra with a unique ecosystem and rare animals that has been recently emerging as an adventure travel destination.
