Government raises taxation for books

Tirana Times
By Tirana Times January 26, 2019 13:00

Government raises taxation for books

Story Highlights

  • Something was lost in translation and the new law on book taxation binds publishers to pay a 20 percent VAT tax on book production and sales, and the bookstores a six percent VAT upon the sale of each book.

Related Articles

TIRANA, Jan. 22- After shocking news from the Albanian State Institute of Statistics, INSTAT, that throughout 2017 one million Albanians haven’t had read at least one book, various theories were

Tirana Times
By Tirana Times January 26, 2019 13:00

Free-to-read articles

Read More