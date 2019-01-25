UK-based WFD launches Tirana office under Western Balkan Initiative

Tirana Times
By Tirana Times January 25, 2019 10:19

UK-based WFD launches Tirana office under Western Balkan Initiative

Story Highlights

  • It was announced during the ceremony that in the days following the event, the Albanian office will offer cooperation and support for the country’s main actors, in order to address the complex problems which hamper democratic consolidation and European integration.

Related Articles

TIRANA, Jan. 23 – The Westminster Foundation for Democracy, a UK government agency committed in strengthening democracy around the world, announced the opening of its Albania office on Wednesday in

Tirana Times
By Tirana Times January 25, 2019 10:19

Free-to-read articles

Read More