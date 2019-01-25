RCC Secretary General Majlinda Bregu holds first round of visits under new post

Majlinda Bregu, the new Secretary General of the Regional Cooperation Council, held her first three official visits under her new post in January.

On Jan. 9, Bregu met with Sefik Dzaferovic, one of the three members of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina, in Sarajevo.

This was the first meeting organised of envisaged tour of visits that Bregu will have with leadership of the South East Europe participants.

Bregu thanked Dzaferovic for the hospitality of Bosnia and Herzegovina to the RCC Secretariat and expressed the wish for continued good cooperation, stressing importance of the role of Bosnia and Herzegovina that has been chairing the South East European Cooperation Process (SEECP) as of last year.

On Jan. 18, Bregu visited Pristina and met with Speaker of the Parliament Kadri Veseli, Prime Minister Ramush Haradinaj, Minister of Foreign Affairs Behgjet Pacolli, and Minister of Innovation and Entrepreneurship, Besim Beqaj.

Regional cooperation and the end-goal of all of RCC’s multifaceted work, which spans to include trade, investment, mobility and digital agenda, as well as security and rule of law were the focus of the discussions.

“Only in this way can we expect to narrow the convergence gap between the EU and the region, and thus to anchor the region firmly on the path of European integration. It is clear that there is no alternative to this path,” said Bregu.

On Jan. 22, Bregu, was in an official visit to Skopje in the past two days where she met with the President of the Assembly, Talat Dzaferi; Prime Minister, Zoran Zaev; Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for European Affairs, Bujar Osmani, etc.

RCC Secretary General congratulated Skopje officials on adoption of Constitutional amendments in the Assembly of the Law ratifying the Prespa Agreement, which is not only paving the way for joining the NATO Alliance and opening of the accession negotiations with the EU, but also a great news and tailwind for the entire region as well.

She complimented on the entering into force of Law on the use of languages, promoting the Albanian language as the second official language.