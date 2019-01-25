Albania recognizes opposition leader as Venezuelan president
TIRANA, Jan. 25 – Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama and Kosovo President Hashim Thaci announced on Friday their recognition of Venezuela’s opposition leader Juan Guaido as the country’s legitimate president.