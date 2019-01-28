Newly-imposed ban drastically cuts gambling in Albania
Story Highlights
- Legal changes have turned Albania from a gambling paradise to one of the countries applying one of Europe’s harshest legislation on games of chance, but facts on the ground show gambling continues although at a drastic decline compared to until late December 2018 before a gambling ban entered into force. While access to several websites on the Albanian ‘ban list’ of 1,627 portals is still available, experts say banning online gambling is quite a mission impossible due to a variety of opportunities that technology enables, including through proxy services or virtual private networks hiding the real location of gamblers
By Ervin Lisaku TIRANA, Jan. 28 – Legal changes have turned Albania from a gambling paradise to one of the countries applying one of Europe’s harshest legislation on games of