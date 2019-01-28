Police crackdown on Greek-Albanian criminal network

TIRANA, Jan. 28 – Greek police in the city of Kavala cracked down on an Albanian-Greek criminal network, arresting six – three Greek and three Albanian citizens – and sequestering an amount of marijuana.

According to Greek authorities, two of the arrested were responsible of illegally passing the cannabis through the border, while four others were handling its distribution to other parts of Greece.

Greek police was able to find out the location of where the narcotics were stored, in a building in Thessaloniki, seizing about 100 kilos of marijuana and arresting a person.

Greek police said concerning the criminal network that it also suspended during the crackdown materials used for drug packaging, an amount of cash and a car used for distribution.

Large quantities of marijuana continue to be transported from Albania to Greece through drug trafficking networks operating on both sides of the border. Only during the month of January, Greek police discovered six cases in the Epirus area, neighboring with Albania, arresting several people and blocking several hundred kilograms of marijuana.

Police operations have extended in areas near the Greek-Albanian land border and, according to Greek authorities, women were also involved in trafficking cases.