Protests force authorities to back off from HPP, oil search plans at protected areas
Story Highlights
- While oil search plans by Shell oil giant and the Albanian government are on track to be dropped at the Zagoria protected area off the southern Albanian UNESCO World Heritage city of Gjirokastra, damage has already been caused to Holta Canyon outside the town of Librazhd, where an Albanian company has concreted the entry to the canyon as part of a permit it received last year to build a new hydropower plant
TIRANA, Jan. 28 – Protests by local residents and environmentalists over the construction of a small hydropower plant next to a protected Canyon and oil search plans at a national