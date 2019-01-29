IMF warns of PPP, arrears risks to Albania’s mid-term growth outlook

Tirana Times
By Tirana Times January 29, 2019 12:52

IMF warns of PPP, arrears risks to Albania’s mid-term growth outlook

Story Highlights

  • “While annual PPP-related government spending is projected to remain below the legal limit of 5 percent of tax revenues, this ceiling leaves little room left for additional government-funded PPPs, especially given the need to incorporate risks from contingent liabilities,” says the IMF

Related Articles

TIRANA, Jan. 29 – The International Monetary Fund has reiterated its warning over the growing use of public private partnerships and the accumulation of new unpaid government bills to the

Tirana Times
By Tirana Times January 29, 2019 12:52

Free-to-read articles

Read More