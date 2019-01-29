Transparency International: Albania leads perceptions for the region’s most corrupt
Story Highlights
- Only recently, Albania was named a “hybrid regime” between autocracy and democracy from the latest Freedom House report, while the current Socialist government has faced mounting allegations over the last months concerning corrupt government tenders that allocate big amounts of money to offshore companies run by Albanian business oligarchs.
Related Articles
TIRANA, Jan. 29 – Albania led Balkan countries in Transparency International’s latest report on perceived levels of public-sector corruption, which described the perception for the region as “highly corrupt” with