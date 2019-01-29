HPC prosecutor denies being tied with former communist State Security bodies
Story Highlights
- According to a decision by the Authority on former State Security Documents, it appears that a information was uncovered on a person named Bujar Rasim Shesha, who was a former State Security collaborator under the pseudonym Venus.
TIRANA, Jan. 29 – Albanian prosecutor Bujar Sheshi, also member of the newly established High Prosecutorial Council, denied on Monday that he was a recruit of communist former State Security