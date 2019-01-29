Transport operators handle less freight, more passengers

Tirana Times
By Tirana Times January 29, 2019 15:50

Transport operators handle less freight, more passengers

Story Highlights

  • The Tirana International Airport, which since mid-2016 has been handled by a Chinese consortium switching hands from previous German and Canadian concessionaires, saw a 12 percent hike in the number of passengers to hit a record high of around 3 million, mainly heading to and from Italy, Albania’s main trading partner and the host of some 500,000 Albanians

Related Articles

TIRANA, Jan. 29 – Maritime, air and rail operators in Albania faced mixed results in 2018 when freight transport declined and the handling of passengers only significantly increased for the

Tirana Times
By Tirana Times January 29, 2019 15:50

Free-to-read articles

Read More