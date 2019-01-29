First Japanese language lab set up in Albania

TIRANA, Jan. 29 – Japan has donated around €42,000 to set up a Japanese language lab at the Polytechnic University of Tirana, one of the country’s largest public universities offering IT and engineering studies where Japanese has been an optional foreign language since 2016.

The project is part of the Japanese government’s ‘Grant Assistance for Cultural Grassroots Projects’ financially assisting the implementation of cultural and higher education projects that are active at the grass-roots level in developing countries and marks the first such project being implemented in Albania.

“The Polytechnic University of Tirana is currently the first and only advanced educational institute in Albania that has offered a Japanese language course, running since 2016. The project will provide professional and essential equipment such as computers, a digital whiteboard, a conference camera, headphones, a TV, desks, and chairs,” the Japanese embassy in Tirana said in a statement.

“The establishment of the Japanese Language Laboratory will improve the educational environment in which Japanese language learning takes place, and deepen students’ understanding and interests regarding the Japanese language and culture. Furthermore, it will be a platform for both Albanian and Japanese students to exchange knowledge and opinions in the field of science and technology in which Japan is a world leader,” it added.

Inviting Albanian students to prepare for the Japanese Language Proficiency Test and continue their studies in Japan, Makoto Ito, Japan’s first resident ambassador to Albania, affirmed at a grant signing ceremony this week the Japanese government’s commitment “to achieving more comprehensive, qualitative, and in-depth Japanese language training.”

Japan officially opened its embassy in Tirana in mid-2017 with Makoto Ito as the first resident ambassador since the two countries re-established diplomatic relations in 1981.

The world’s third-largest economy has been a major donor to Albania through its difficult transition from communism to a free-market economy. Tokyo has given millions, primarily in the rehabilitation of infrastructure and healthcare facilities.

Projects have included a municipal waste-water treatment facility for Tirana and its surroundings, the donation of more than 130 Japanese-made hybrid and eco cars to the Albanian government, support to education in remote areas, sustainable land development in the key Tirana-Durres regions through digital mapping and maintaining national parks.

Japan’s attention to the region was reaffirmed in 2018 with the appointment of an ambassador in charge of the Western Balkans at the Japan Ministry of Foreign Affairs.