Socialists reject president’s security adviser as head of State Supreme Audit
Story Highlights
- Relations between the country’s presidency and the prime minister’s office have been cold for a while, with Meta not decreeing some of the most important bills the socialists have drafted, including the bill for the country’s new National Theater building.
Related Articles
TIRANA, Jan. 30 – A majority of the Economy Commission’s Socialist Party members rejected on Tuesday Bahri Shaqiri as the head of the State Supreme Audit due to lack of