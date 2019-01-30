Socialists reject president’s security adviser as head of State Supreme Audit

Socialists reject president's security adviser as head of State Supreme Audit

  • Relations between the country’s presidency and the prime minister’s office have been cold for a while, with Meta not decreeing some of the most important bills the socialists have drafted, including the bill for the country’s new National Theater building.

TIRANA, Jan. 30 – A majority of the Economy Commission’s Socialist Party members rejected on Tuesday Bahri Shaqiri as the head of the State Supreme Audit due to lack of

