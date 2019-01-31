Euro’s free fall, lower consumption lead to new 2018 budget cut
- Using a fast-track procedure known as the ‘normative act’ intervention for the second time after a similar review in mid-2018, the ruling Socialists have proposed to cut both initial spending and revenue targets on the 2018 budget by 2.8 billion (€22.6 mln)
TIRANA, Jan. 31 – Facing a slowdown in revenue, mainly due to Europe’s single currency trading at a 10-year low against the Albanian lek, the government has been forced to