Interceptions reveal criminal networks’ influence in vote-buying
- Dozens of surveillances and documents through investigations initiated by the Serious Crimes Prosecution after denouncements made by the opposition’s Democratic Party reveal the influence of organized crime networks in buying votes in the districts of Lezha, Durres, Diber, and Kavaja.
TIRANA, Jan. 31 – As Albania is nearing a new local elections cycle, in-depth research and information, made available by once-threatened journalist Klodiana Lala and the Balkan Investigative Reporting Network