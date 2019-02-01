Albania’s top four banks under probe over alleged abuse of dominant position
- Preliminary findings by the competition authority shows all four leading banks apply extremely low deposit rates and high interest rates and commission fees in behavior that could be part of a banned deal and distort market competition in a banking system that for about a decade until mid-2018 had 16 commercial banks that are about to be reduced to 13 following three mergers and acquisitions
TIRANA, Feb. 1 – Albania’s competition watchdog says it has launched an in-depth probe into the country’s four largest commercial banks to check whether high interest rates amid sluggish credit