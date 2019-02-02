Albanian prosecution begins investigations against Voice of America

TIRANA, Jan. 2 – In Albania, the Serious Crimes Prosecution announced today that it has began investigations into the publication of some of the interceptions of a criminal case that it is still under investigation.

The Prosecution’s reaction came after the publication by Voice of America of a material prepared by journalist Klodiana Lala and the Balkan Investigative Reporting Network, BIRN. Dozens of wiretaps and documents provided through two investigations at the Serious Crimes Prosecution cast light on the involvement of organized crime in ballot buying episodes in several cities in the country.

The prosecution announced that it is investigating the criminal offense “Disclosure of Secret Acts or Data,” pointing out that the publication of acts of interception of a criminal case is being made in violation of the law.

According to the Prosecutor’s Office, all persons who have had access and knowledge of the public acts under investigation and trial are being verified.

The intercepted transcripts indicated the involvement of the Avdyli brothers in the election, the leaders of a group suspected of criminal activity, as well as their connections mainly with Durres Mayor Vangjush Dako, who also led the Socialist Party’s electoral campaign for the Durrës district in the 2017 elections.

The content of the published material has become a cause for strong debate in the parliament between the opposition and the government.