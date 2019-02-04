Albania fails to get S&P rating upgrade for fifth year in row
Story Highlights
- U.S.-based Standard & Poor’s has reconfirmed Albania’s ‘B+/B’ long- and short-term sovereign credit ratings with a stable outlook, in a rating that remains unchanged for the fifth consecutive year, with not much impact on Albania’s debt servicing whose cost is expected to pick up on a hike in bond rates following a decade of easier monetary policy. In its latest rating, S&P, one of the ‘big three’ credit rating agencies, says “high public debt remains a key credit risk for Albania, although the debt burden continues to gradually shrink.”
TIRANA, Feb. 4 – U.S.-based Standard & Poor’s has reconfirmed Albania’s ‘B+/B’ long- and short-term sovereign credit ratings with a stable outlook, in a rating that remains unchanged for the