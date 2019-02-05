UN sustainable goals for development set off journey in Albania

TIRANA, Feb. 1- The UN General Assembly decided on Sept. 2015 to establish a collection of 17 global goals, titled the Sustainable Development Goals. These goals are projected in an “Agenda 2030,” a plan which seeks to have the goals globally achieved by that year. Building on the principle of “leaving no one behind”, the new Agenda emphasizes a holistic approach to achieving sustainable development for all.

In Albania this project was initiated by the Martin & Mirash Ivanaj Foundation. On Friday Feb. 1 evening at the Martin & Mirash Ivanaj Institute, a group of volunteers gathered to discuss and challenge each other about the 17 Sustainable Development Goals, which are established for the International Volunteer Day.

This journey specifically started on Dec. 5, 2018, when the International Volunteer Day was celebrated by the Foundation and a group of volunteers. With the assistance of professional guest speakers, they started learning about the crucial need to go through all of the goals and learn about them.

The Volunteer Hub of the foundation have been working during these months for a variety of different projects, and for this special occasion they have created a plan called “The ABC Program- Act, Built, Change.” The main objective of this introductory session was to engage the M&M Ivanaj Foundation volunteers in organizing events, activities, and for better understanding the UN Sustainable Goals.

“The main idea of the program is to dedicate an entire month, to each one of the goals, giving them the importance and the significance that they hold. Every member of the group of volunteers, will have the free will to step further and to develop their ideas, by organizing events or outdoor activities according to the goal chosen,” said Jona Siliqi, the Volunteer’s Hub Coordinator at MMIF.

The month of February will be dedicated to the very first Goal, which accords to No Poverty. It was unanimously picked by the volunteers in the group, and also faced the full assistance of the dedicated staff. At the end of each month the group will share the results achieved by the project, and will decide on next month’s goal.

Eradicating poverty is not a task of charity, it is an act of justice and the key to unlocking an enormous human potential. The first goal of the group, but also of the 17 SDGs, is to end poverty in all its forms, everywhere.

This enthusiastic group of volunteers from the M & M Foundation may not fully solve the poverty issue tackling the country of Albania, but these young people seem determined to make an effort to give their contribution, and deal with the problem in their own, special way.

The first step to set off a chain of reaction is to Act, and that’s exactly what this unique group of volunteers are doing, by scattering the apathy of the disregarded society where we live, shaking consciousness among people and youth.

The Sustainable Development Goals are the blueprint to achieve a better and more sustainable future for all.The Agenda wants to give solutions and ending to interdependent issues that developing countries are facing. Such issues include poverty, hunger, health, education, gender equality, social justice, global warming, environment, water, sanitation, energy and urbanization.

The SDGs also explicitly include disability and persons with disabilities 11 times. Disability is referenced in multiple parts of the goals, specifically in the parts related to education, growth and employment, inequality, accessibility of human settlements, as well as data collection and the monitoring. Although not directly cited in all goals, the goals are indeed relevant to ensure the inclusion and development of persons with disabilities, and especially in Albania this is relevant as the local organization rely on foreign funding as the government doesn’t provide sufficient assistance.

The Martin and Mirash Ivanaj Foundation of New York, U.S.A., and the M. & M. Ivanaj Foundation Institute of Tirana, Albania, ​are sister Foundations that share a common mission. Both are registered non-profit organizations in their respective countries and combine their work and efforts in order to best meet their started goals and objectives.

The Foundation’s mission is to promote and advance the public interest in Albanian culture and education, within the country and abroad. It seeks to encourage the dissemination of knowledge in Albania’s intellectual, juristic, and scientific traditions; to nurture young innovative, entrepreneurial ideas into meaningful projects and eventual partnerships. It wants to nourish the education of the Albanian people by documenting its valiant history, and propagate knowledge for the advancement of Albania in the free world.