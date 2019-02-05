New Italian recession signals more trouble for Albanian economy
Story Highlights
- The Italian recession is a new external threat to the Albanian economy, which is already facing a series of problems at home, mainly related to Europe’s single currency having lost around 7 percent against the Albanian lek, credit struggling with moderate growth rates, two large-scale energy-related investment nearing completion and public debt reduction agenda at risk over a hike in controversial public private partnership contracts
TIRANA, Feb. 5 – Recession in Italy during the second half of 2018 and growth prospects for the next couple of years having received a severe blow for the Eurozone’s