Police crackdown on human traffic network, arrest 32 people
Story Highlights
- The operation extended to at least 13 cities in the country, and it involved more than 250 police forces. According to a joint announcement of the authorities involved, the case involved the continuation of investigations which last year led to the partial crackdown of the same group.
Related Articles
TIRANA, Feb. 5 – An extensive Serious Crimes Prosecution and State Police operation led to the crackdown of a dubious criminal group that dealt with clandestine trafficking, enabling different people